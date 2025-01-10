Protest march taken out in Jalna seeking speedy action in Deshmukh case, Munde's resignation

Jalna (Maha), Jan 10 (PTI) An all-party protest march was taken out in central Maharashtra's Jalna city on Friday, seeking swift action against the killers of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and resignation of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde.

The march was organised by the Maratha Kranti Morcha.

Deshmukh, who belonged to the Maratha community, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 for allegedly opposing an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm operating a windmill project.

Walmik Karad, a close associate of Munde, has been arrested in the extortion case.

Participants in the march demanded speedy investigation and called for Munde's resignation, alleging links between Karad and the murder.

Leaders of various parties, Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange and family members of Santosh Deshmukh joined the march.

Local Congress MP Kalyan Kale warned on this occasion that inaction would lead to more public protests. He also demanded action against police officers responsible for the alleged custodial death of Somnath Suryawanshi, arrested over the violent protests that broke out in Parbhani over the vandalisation of a Constitution replica last month.

Jarange urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take decisive action against the killers in the Deshmukh case and their associates, while accusing Munde of helping the accused. PTI COR KRK