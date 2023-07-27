Protest on Manipur issue disrupts LS proceedings; House adjourns till 2 pm

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday as opposition members, several of them dressed in black, continued with their protests on the Manipur issue.

As soon as the House met for the day and Speaker Om Birla started Question Hour, some opposition MPs trooped into the Well of the House shouting slogans and holding placards.

The MPs wore black clothes as a mark of protest for not allowing a discussion on Manipur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi not making a statement in both Houses on the violence-racked northeastern state.

A visibly peeved Speaker reminded the protesting members that it was not appropriate for them to shout slogans and display placards, saying it is against the decorum of the House.

"We have been elected and sent here by people to discuss their issues," he said and urged the members to have good discussions.

The whole country is watching and there is a good tradition in the House, Birla said, adding that he will give time to discuss the issues.

Most of the opposition MPs wore black shirts, kurtas or jackets while those who did not were helped by other protesting MPs in tying black bands around their arms to protest against Manipur violence, an issue on which the House has witnessed repeated adjournments since the start of the Monsoon Session on July 20.

When Union minister Nitin Gadkari was replying to a question from the front row of the treasury bench, some protesting members displayed the placards standing near him.

Only one question was taken up during the Question Hour and as the din continued, Birla adjourned the proceedings within seven minutes.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi wanted to address the House but the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

On Wednesday, Birla admitted a no-confidence motion moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi against the Narendra Modi government, setting the stage for a showdown between the Opposition and treasury benches over Manipur and other issues. PTI SKU RAM RHL