Protest over damage to Constitution replica continues in Parbhani on second day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 11 (PTI) Violent protests took place for the second day in central Maharashtra's Parbhani city on Wednesday over alleged vandalising of a replica of the Indian Constitution, police said.

Amid the bandh called by some organisations, a mob indulged in arson and police fired teargas shells in response, said a senior official.

The stone replica of the Constitution outside Parbhani railway station, set in front of a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar, was found to have been damaged on Tuesday, sparking protests.

Police arrested a man in connection with the incident, but protests resumed on Wednesday morning.

"Pipes outside a shop were set ablaze around 1 pm today. As the mob became violent, police fired tear gas shells and dispersed them," said acting Superintendent of Police Yeshwant Kale.

The protesters were demanding that police should find who was behind Tuesday's incident of vandalising, he told PTI.

Bandh was also observed in Vasmat area of the district, local police officials said. PTI AW KRK