AIDSO members protest over NEET-UG in West Bengal

Kolkata: Protests were held near the West Bengal Higher Education Department's headquarters in Salt Lake, alleging irregularities in medical entrance exam NEET-UG and delay in the commencement of admissions in state-run colleges.

Raising slogans, members of the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) were on the way to the Bikas Bhavan when they were stopped by the police. Eventually, they were taken away from the spot in police vehicles.

One of the protesters claimed that the future of many aspiring doctors has been jeopardised because of the row over NEET-UG.

Also, frustration among students is rising as even a month after the higher secondary results were announced, the admissions in state-run colleges did not begin, while private colleges have already begun the process, he said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan rejected the allegations of paper leak in NEET-UG, saying there is no evidence of it.

The Centre told the Supreme Court that the decision to give grace marks to 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses has been cancelled and they will be given an option to take a re-test on June 23.