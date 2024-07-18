Protest over power cuts turns violent in West Bengal's Malda, several injured

Manikchak, Jul 18 (PTI) Several people were injured as a protest by locals over frequent power cuts in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday turned violent, leading to a clash with the police, officials said.

Protesting against frequent power cuts in the area, locals blocked the state highway at Enayatpur in Manikchak in the morning. When police went to clear the road for traffic, they refused to lift the blockade and started hurling stones at the personnel, SP Pradeep Kumar Yadav said.

The mob also vandalised police vehicles, he said, adding that three police personnel were injured in the attack.

"To bring the situation under control, the Rapid Action Force was called in. It swung into action and dispersed the mob," he said.

On the allegations that police opened fire on the protestors, in which two persons were injured, the SP said, "I cannot confirm this. I am going to the Malda Medical College and Hospital. I will let you know the details after meeting the injured." Additional forces have been deployed in the area to prevent a flare-up, officials said. PTI SUS CORR SOM