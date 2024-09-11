Protest over removal of bus stand, students lathi-charged in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Sep 11 (PTI) Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a protest here on Wednesday, condemning the recent removal of a bus stand near Hampanakatte by the City Corporation.

The protesters demanded the immediate reconstruction of the bus stand at its original location.

During the demonstration, students unexpectedly entered the road, prompting the police to use mild lathicharge to handle the situation.

The bus stand near Hampanakatte University Degree College, which was cleared on Tuesday night, had been convenient for students from various educational institutions, hospitals, and other public places. With its removal, the general public and students are now forced to endure the elements, standing with umbrellas in the rain and sun waiting for the bus, alleged students who participated in the protest.

The protesters submitted a request to the Mangalore Tahsildar, urging a swift resolution to the issue and the reconstruction of the bus stand at the same place.

City Corporation officials said that the bus shelter was hindering free flow of traffic in the area. PTI CORR AMP SS