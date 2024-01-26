Protest peacefully, says Fadnavis; opposition accuses govt of taking Maratha for a ride

Mumbai, Jan 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said everyone has the right to protest but it should be done peacefully, amid opposition allegations that the government is taking the Marathas for a ride.

Talking to reporters on Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange’s plan to march to Azad Maidan in south Mumbai to press for their demands, Fadnavis, who is also the state’s home minister, said protests should be done in a peaceful manner without disturbing law and order.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said he supports reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education. “Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is trying to resolve the issue through talks,” he said.

State Congress president Nana Patole accused the government of disturbing social harmony and said the Maratha quota should be granted in a constitutional manner.

“The 50 per cent cap on reservation should be removed which will pave the way for the (Maratha) quota. Jarange should be given protection and if he is harmed in any way, the government will have to pay a heavy price,” he said.

NCP working president Supriya Sule said the government is taking Jarange and the Maratha community for a ride.

The Maratha quota leader reached Navi Mumbai on Friday morning with thousands of supporters to push for reservation for the Maratha community.

Jarange and other Maratha activists reached the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) on the outskirts of Mumbai around 5 am by bikes, cars, jeeps, tempos and trucks.

As per his plan, Jarange, along with his supporters, will begin his hunger strike at Azad Maidan on Friday. The protesters are demanding Kunbi (OBC) status for the Maratha community. PTI MR NR