Protest rallies taken out against Waqf Amendment Act in Manipur

Imphal, Apr 8 (PTI) Protest rallies were taken out on Tuesday against the Waqf Amendment Act in Manipur's Imphal East and Bishnupur districts, officials said.

At Kwakta in Bishnupur district, protesters raised slogans demanding the immediate withdrawal of the Waqf Amendment Act marched for 4 km. Many women wearing burqa also attended the protest march.

Md Nasir, a protester said, "Waqf Act violates the Constitution. It targets the minority Muslims and is a step to break the spirit of a united India. We condemn this Act and government's ploy to usurp our ancestral properties. Waqf belongs to the Ummah." At Khumidok in Imphal East district, protesters formed a human chain protesting against the Waqf Amendment Act and demanding its immediate withdrawal.

Security forces with anti-riot equipment have been deployed across the Muslim-dominated Lilong area in Manipur's Thoubal district in the wake of violent protests against the Waqf Amendment Act.

Vigil has also been heightened in parts of Imphal East district, they said.

"Security forces shall be equipped with anti-riot equipment including tear gas gun shells, canes, body protectors and helmets," an order issued by the Superintendent of Police (Thoubal) said.

The number of security personnel has also been increased at the residence of local MLA Abdul Nasir as a precautionary measure.

On Sunday night, the house of BJP Minority Morcha's Manipur president, Asker Ali, was set on fire in Lilong by a mob for allegedly supporting the Waqf Amendment Act.

Following the incident, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS in the Lilong assembly constituency on Monday.

Ali had on Saturday expressed support on social media platforms for the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. Following the incident on Sunday night, he reportedly apologised for his earlier statement and condemned the Act.

Various parts of the Imphal Valley also witnessed protests against the Act on Sunday.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, and by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament.

The Act aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare.

It also seeks to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management, streamlining coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities and protecting stakeholders' rights.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on Saturday. PTI CORR RBT RG