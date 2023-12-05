Protest staged against proposed dam on Painganga river

Yavatmal, Dec 5 (PTI) Protests were staged against a proposed dam project on the Painganga river in Yavatmal and other districts of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra on Tuesday, an activist said.

People from 24 villages in Vidarbha and 26 villages in Marathwada took part in the agitation including `jal-samadhi' (protest in the water) at five places along the banks of the river, said Mubarak Tanvar, secretary of the Painganga Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti.

Tanvar was speaking to reporters at Kapeshwar in Yavatmal district.

Their demand is that the lower Painganga dam project be scrapped, he said.

Protesters are also staging relay hunger strikes at several places, Tanvar added.