Protesters attempt to storm Sangai festival venue, police fire tear gas shells

Imphal, Nov 20 (PTI) Clashes broke out between security forces and demonstrators on Thursday after a large number of protesters attempted to storm the main venue of the annual Sangai tourism festival in Imphal, officials said.

The security forces use batons and tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

The protesters demanded that, before holding any tourism festival, the authorities first resolve the conflict in the state and arrange for the resettlement of the people who have been internally displaced because of the ethnic violence that began in May 2023.

The festival, which had been suspended for two years because of the clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, is scheduled to be held from November 21 to November 30.

The demonstrators led by members of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of several Meitei civil society organisations of Manipur, gathered at Konung Mamang, near the main festival site, to protest holding of the festival and demanding it be stopped.

The protesters were asked by security forces to leave the premises or to protest peacefully, the officials said.

However, as the agitators managed to proceed in large numbers towards the main venue, security forces personnel were outnumbered and fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the agitators.

A scuffle also broke out between state forces and demonstrators, including women, near Maharaja Bodhchandra College, also close to the venue, as the protesters forcibly attempted to advance by removing security barricades.

The security personnel baton-charged the protesters to disperse them.

The state government had appealed to people to participate in the festival.

"While the relief and rehabilitation of IDPs (internally displaced persons) is the top priority for the state government, holding of Sangai festival is also important for economic acceleration and providing market linkages to local artisans, entrepreneurs, craftsmen and farmers, boosting trade and investment," Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said on Monday.

A 24-hour bandh, called by a proscribed outfit opposing the festival partially affected normal life in Imphal valley districts on Wednesday. PTI COR NN