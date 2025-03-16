Protesters block Srinagar-Jammu Highway demanding action on deaths of 2 brothers

Srinagar, Mar 16 (PTI) Protesters blocked the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Kulgam district, demanding police action regarding the deaths of two brothers, who were among three persons missing since last month, officials said.

Showkat Ahmad Bajad, his brother Riyaz Ahmad Bajad, and Mukhtar Ahmad went missing on February 13 while on their way to attend a function at the house of a relative in Ashmuji. However, the trio -- who were working as labourers -- never reached their destination.

The protesters blocked the national highway near Damjan in Kulgam, demanding that the police initiate an investigation into the case and take action against those whom the kin of the deceased suspect to be responsible for the deaths, the officials said.

The protests broke out after the body of Showkat Ahmad Bajad was recovered from Vaishov Nalla at Ashmuji in the district, they added.

Last week, the body of Riyaz Ahmad Bajad was recovered from the same water body. Search operations for Mukhtar Ahmad are still ongoing.

The protesters dispersed after senior police officers, including the Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Range, assured them that action under the law would be taken.