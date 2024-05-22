Protesters demand 'termination' of nursing officer for molesting doctor at AIIMS-Rishikesh

Rishikesh: A day after a nursing officer of AIIMS-Rishikesh was arrested for allegedly molesting a female doctor, the protesting resident doctors demanded the "termination" of his service on Wednesday, the Medical superintendent said.

The accused, Satish Kumar was suspended and arrested on Tuesday.

The resident doctors gathered outside the office of the Dean (Academics) and raised slogans. They demanded the nursing officer's immediate termination of service and said that mere suspension was not enough for the offence he had committed, Medical Superintendent Sanjiv Kumar Mittal said.

They also demanded the suspension of assistant nursing superintendent ANS Sinoj who had put the nursing officer on duty, Mittal said. The accused, Satish Kumar, allegedly molested the doctor on the hospital premises on Sunday evening and also sent an obscene SMS to her, Rishikesh Kotwali SHO Shankar Singh Bisht had said earlier.

Emergency services and 90 per cent of the operation theatres at the hospital are operational but senior and junior doctors continue to be on strike since Tuesday, he said.

A letter was written to the higher authorities for the nursing officer's dismissal and a notice was served to Sinoj asking him to explain within 72 hours, he added.