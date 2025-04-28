Protesters demonstrate against fund diversion for repairing of road in Mizoram’s Lunglei

Aizawl, Apr 28 (PTI) Several organisations under the aegis of the Lunglei unit of Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), a key student body, on Monday launched an indefinite blockade demanding the release of funds allegedly diverted from its primary purpose of repairing a key road connecting south Mizoram's Lunglei town.

Lunglei sub-headquarters of MZP secretary K Lalchhuanawma said that the blockade on the Aizawl-Thenzawl-Lunglei (ATL) road was to mount pressure on the government.

He said that the organisation has been demanding the immediate release of funds earmarked for improvement of the ATL road.

Lalchhuanawma claimed that the government allocated Rs 90.69 crore solely for repairing the ATL road, out of which Rs 44.89 crore was diverted for improvement of roads across state capital Aizawl.

He said that the 166-km long ATL road has been in dilapidated condition for a long time and the government has allegedly neglected the road and people of Lunglei, the second-largest town in the state after Aizawl.

Earlier, the organisation had given 15 days of timeline to the government to release the allegedly diverted fund.

The blockade was backed by 15 organisations, including commercial vehicle operators, Lalchhuanawma said.

