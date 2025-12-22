Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari along with other party leaders and supporters on Monday staged a demonstration near the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here to protest the killing of a Bengali Hindu in the neighbouring country.

Adhikari led the rally from Nizam Palace to Beckbagan where around 2,000 people squatted on the road condemning the lynching of Dipu Das at Mymensingh on December 18 night and then setting the body on fire.

"We want strict punishment for all those involved in the murder of Das. We want atrocities and attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh to be stopped immediately. If there is no end to attacks on Hindus, we will come back to Bangladesh deputy high commission with 10,000 people on December 26," he threatened.

Adhikari said, "Hindu outfits will block roads for some time across the state on December 24 in protest against the killing..

The protestors also burnt an effigy of the head of the interim government in Bangladesh, Md Yunus.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee leaders and party activists also staged a protest demonstration near the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission office here.