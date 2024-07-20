Protesters pelt police with stones in Jaisalmer, lathicharged

Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) A group of people led by former MLA Sang Singh Bhati, who had gathered to protest against a couple who had allegedly fled and married against the wishes of the woman's family, pelted stones at the police in Jaisalmer, officials said on Friday.

Police resorted to lathicharge to control the group and detained four people who were part of the protest, they said.

The woman's family members are against the couple's relationship who had allegedly got married on July 9. They had lodged a missing complaint at Kotwali police station, they said.

"Four people have been detained who were part of the protest. Others involved are being identified. The couple is not minor," DSP Rajesh Sharma said. PTI AG SKY SKY