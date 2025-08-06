Protesters remove tarpaulin from ‘kabutarkhana’ in Dadar

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) Protesters on Wednesday removed the tarpaulin cover put up by the municipal corporation to cover the kabutarkhana (pigeon feeding station) at Dadar in Mumbai, after the Bombay High Court ordered closure of such facilities.

Irate protesters, mostly from the Jain community, clashed with police, who tried to stop them from removing the cover, put up by the civic body.

The HC recently ordered the closure of Mumbai’s kabutarkhanas over health concerns like respiratory issues from pigeon droppings.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting on Tuesday, with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, ministers Ganesh Naik, Girish Mahajan and Mangalprabhat Lodha.

The meeting discussed regulated feeding to prevent pigeon deaths while ensuring public health through precautions and mechanised droppings' cleanup.

Fadnavis directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to continue controlled feeding with organisational support until alternatives are established.

The Jain community, for whom feeding pigeons is a sacred tradition, have fiercely opposed the closure, with demonstrations in Mumbai highlighting the cultural significance and the distress of pigeons dying on streets. PTI DC KK VT VT