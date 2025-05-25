Protesters scuffle with security forces near Manipur Raj Bhavan

Imphal, May 25 (PTI) A scuffle broke out between protesters and security forces on Sunday while they were on their way to gherao the Raj Bhavan here against the removal of the state's name from a government bus.

The protesters responding to a call by COCOMI (Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity) to stage mass agitation gathered at Khwairamband and took out a rally for some 500 metres before they were stopped by security forces. They were demanding an apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla over an alleged insult to Manipur’s identity.

Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the protesters in front of Kangla Gate, some 150 metres from Raj Bhavan gate.

Five protesters have been admitted to hospital with injuries, a hospital official said.

One protester told reporters, "The governor continues to disregard the sentiments of the people by his silence. He and his administration has completely humiliated the state's historical and cultural legacy all the while administering the state. The inquiry commission set up by the government to probe the incident is not enough and does not mention anything about penalising those who were involved." The protest follows outrage over a reported directive to remove "Manipur" from Manipur State Transport bus with journalists on board on May 20 en route to the Shirui Festival in Ukhrul district.

COCOMI has announced statewide agitation and demanded the resignation of the Chief Secretary, DGP, and Security Advisor.

The Manipur government on Wednesday ordered a probe into the allegations that security personnel forced to cover the state's name on a bus taking journalists to the Shirui Lily festival.

It was alleged that security forces had stopped the state-run bus, on which journalists were being taken by the government to cover the tourism festival in Ukhrul district on Tuesday, and forced the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) staffers to cover the state's name written on the windshield with a white paper.

The government formed a two-member inquiry committee, and said that it will "examine facts and circumstances involving security personnel and Manipur State Road Transport Bus carrying media persons to cover the Manipur Shirui festival on May 20 near Gwaltabi checkpost", according to an order issued by the Home Department. PTI COR RG