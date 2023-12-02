Protesting against animal slaughter, residents block road in Delhi's Tughlakabad

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) A traffic jam was witnessed in Delhi's Tughlakabad area as the road near MB Road crossing was blocked by a group of residents after an animal's internal organs were found lying on the roadside, police said on Saturday. The residents, who gathered there around 12.20 pm, alleged that the organs lying on the roadside were of a cow, they said.

A police official said that the staff of Pul Prahladpur and Govindpuri police stations reached the spot, where some internal organs of an animal were found.

The organs were immediately removed from the spot and sent to ascertain whether it is of a cow or a buffalo, he added. The protesters were later pacified and the traffic was opened, the official said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard. PTI ALK AS AS