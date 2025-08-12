Protesting AMU students burn effigy of VC Naima Khatoon

Aligarh (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) Protesting students of the Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday burned an effigy of Vice Chancellor Naima Khatoon.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of various farmer bodies in the country, announced it would extend support to the AMU students, who have been protesting for five days now.

The protesting students are demanding the rollback of a steep fee hike; holding students' union elections, which have not been held in eight years; and the removal of certain senior university officials allegedly responsible for the crisis.

Several opposition MPs have written to Khatoon expressing concern over the reported police crackdown on the protesters on the campus on Friday, when many of them were offering collective prayers at the dharna site.

On Tuesday, the protesting students marched to the district collectorate here and burned an effigy of Khatoon.

In a statement, the SKM said it will highlight the students' issues along with those of farmers at a 'Virodh Diwas' protest, which will be held here on Wednesday to oppose the privatisation of electricity supply in Uttar Pradesh.

The SKM wants a probe into the alleged police crackdown on the protesting AMU students on the campus on Friday afternoon, Shashikant, a member of the farmer group's national executive, told reporters.