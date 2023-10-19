Protesting ASHA workers in Haryana hold meeting with CM, call off stir after 73 days

Chandigarh, Oct 19 (PTI) ASHA workers in Haryana, who had been on strike for the past 73 days in support of their various demands, on Thursday called off their stir after meeting Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The chief minister announced to hike in the monthly stipend of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers and a retirement benefit of Rs 2 lakh.

The two-and-a-half-month-long stir has been called off and the ASHA workers will join their duties now, said Surekha, state president of the ASHA Workers Union.

She said the outcome of the meeting with the chief minister and other officials of the state government here on Thursday was this evening conveyed to the state-level committee of the workers.

"We have called off the strike that had been going on for 73 days. Tomorrow, all ASHA workers will join their duties," Surekha said.

Nearly 20,000 ASHA workers had been on strike for the past 73 days, she said, adding that their delegation met Khattar here concerning their various demands.

According to an official statement, Khattar announced an increase of Rs 2,100 in the monthly stipend for the ASHA workers, taking it to Rs 6,100. He also announced a retirement benefit of Rs 2 lakh for these workers.

The government has also agreed to release some arrears which were pending since 2018, said Surekha, who is also the State president of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

"So, the government has agreed to some of our demands, though all that we wanted has not been possible," she told reporters here after the meeting.

During the meeting in which senior officials of the government were also present, "We were apprised that there are some incentives which fall in Centre's domain. It was agreed that the chief minister will talk to the Union Health Minister and a proposal will be sent in this regard". PTI SUN NB