Protesting farmers should hold talks with Agriculture Minister: Kamlesh Paswan

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The Union government has taken a number of measures to benefit farmers, and if they have any issues, they should come and discuss it with Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan said on Thursday.

"No other government has done as much for farmers as the Modi government has done. We have helped them in every sector," Paswan told reporters at a press conference here.

He added, "My personal opinion is, I would urge them that our Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji is a very accessible person, anyone who want to meet him to discuss some issue, there can be no better place for discussion." He said protests that disturb other people will not help. "It can only be resolved through talks." Mentioning schemes like PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, the MoS said 9.3 crore farmers have received Rs 20,000 crore, and also pointed out at the increase in Minimum Support Price announced in the current financial year.

Farmers from different parts of Uttar Pradesh, demanding adequate compensation for their lands acquired by the government, arrived at the Noida-Delhi border on Monday with a plan to march to the national capital, but were stopped.

They then started a sit-in protest at the 'Dalit Prerna Sthal' there.

On Tuesday, police detained more than 160 farmers, but released them the next day.

The farmers continue to sit-in at the Delhi-Noida border.

The demands of the framers include the payment dues connected to land acquisition, as mandated by the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

In addition, farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after they were stopped by security forces. PTI AO AO VN VN