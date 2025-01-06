Protesting farmers to meet high-powered committee today, SC told

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) A delegation of the protesting farmers at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana will be meeting the high-powered committee appointed by the Supreme Court at around 3 pm Monday.

Among the protesting farmers is also septuagenarian Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite fast for the past 40 days, and whose health concerns has kept the Punjab government on toes with the top court keeping a close watch.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh was informed by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Punjab government that they had managed to persuade the protesting farmers to meet Justice (retd) Nawab Singh, who chairs the committee.

"We have managed to persuade them. Kindly post the matter for some other day. We are expecting some breakthrough," Sibal said.

"Hope better sense prevails on everyone," the bench said.

The apex court asked Sibal to prepare a brief note of the deliberations and posted the hearing on January 10.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, said the committee would file a brief note on the meeting's outcome.

Justice Surya Kant agreed and said it was expected that the committee filed a note.

Dallewal has been on an indefinite fast at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price for crops.

He refused medical aid offered by the Punjab government and his condition deteriorated as was feeling dizzy, and threw up besides being unable to speak.

The farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, 2024, after their march to Delhi was stopped by the security forces. PTI MNL AMK