Protesting junior doctors meet West Bengal Guv, submit memorandum

Kolkata, Oct 14 (PTI) The junior doctors, protesting over the rape and murder of their colleague at the RG Kar hospital, led a march to Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Monday and submitted a memorandum to Governor CV Ananda Bose.

A delegation of five junior doctors, including Mostafi Ahmed, Debashish Halder and Satyadip Sarkar, met the governor.

"We met the governor and handed over the deputation. He has not promised us anything," Halder said.

The junior doctors marched to the Raj Bhavan, demanding a fair investigation by the CBI into the rape and murder of their colleague.

"We cannot accept what the CBI has stated in its charge sheet -- only one person was behind the crime. We demand a quick and transparent investigation of the rape and murder of our sister at RG Kar hospital," Halder said.

The procession, which started from Dorina Crossing near Dharmatala where the junior doctors had been on fast unto death since October 5, was joined by several people from different walks of life.

The body of the medic was found at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, triggering a nationwide outrage.