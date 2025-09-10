Protesting Nagaland teachers to intensify stir

Kohima, Sep 10 (PTI) Nagaland teachers, staging a sit-in to press their demands, announced that they would intensify their agitation from Thursday, shifting the venue of their demonstration to outside the Civil Secretariat.

A total of 367 teachers of the Nagaland RMSA-2016 Teachers Association (NRMSATA-2016) have been staging a sit-in outside the Directorate of School Education here from Monday.

The teachers from around 133 government schools of the state demand regularisation of service, release of pending salaries, issuance of proper appointment letters, and clarification on service conditions.

Association spokesperson Renbemo L Patton said that the agitators have resolved to escalate the protest to press the government to absorb them into the state cadre, similar to the earlier regularisation of the 2010-13 RMSA batches.

The RMSA-2016 teachers stated that while the government remains unresponsive, several civil society organisations, village councils and student bodies have extended their support to the agitators and urged the government to seriously address the demands.

Patton said the members are determined to continue the agitation and also resort to hunger strike if the government does not respond positively within the next few days. PTI NBS NBS ACD