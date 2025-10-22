Protesting toll employees allow free passage to vehicles on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Agra (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) Toll employees at the Fatehabad plaza on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway went on strike over a Diwali bonus dispute, allowing thousands of vehicles to pass without paying the required fee, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the protest erupted late on October 19 when the staff expressed anger over receiving a lower-than-expected festive bonus. The agitated employees removed the toll barriers, allowing around 3,000 vehicles to pass from night to morning.

Toll Manager Krishna Jurel said that while vehicles crossed without barriers, the company did not suffer significant financial losses.

"According to records, the loss amounts to only around Rs 20,000. All vehicle FASTag scanners were active, and toll charges have been deducted automatically," he said.

Around 90 employees work at the toll plaza. They were given a 10 per cent Diwali bonus, but they had demanded 50 per cent. After discussions, the protest ended, and management assured the workers of a 7 per cent salary hike to address their concerns, said Jurel.