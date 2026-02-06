Protestors demand Khejri protection in Rajasthan's Bikaner; govt to bring law soon says BJP leader

Jaipur, Feb 6 (PT) A BJP leader on Friday visited the "Mahapadav" (protest) being held in Bikaner demanding protection of the Khejri tree and said the state government would soon bring a law on the issue.

Supporting the "Khejri Bachao Andolan", BJP MLA from Bikaner West Jethanand Vyas said the movement is not only limited to the Khejri tree protection, but is an important struggle linked to environmental conservation.

Addressing the gathering, Sant Sachchidanand said the Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced in the Assembly on Thursday that a stringent law would be enacted.

"This was our demand, and it has now been announced on the floor of the House," he said, adding that the protest would continue until the Assembly passes the law.

He said the protest and sit-in were continuing, while the indefinite fast had been called off due to space constraints, as a large number of people had gathered.

He clarified that there was no dispute between the Sangharsh Samiti and the saints, saying any misunderstanding had been resolved as everyone was united to save the Khejri tree.

The Khejri tree is an important component of the farming system of the Indian desert. The tree is grown in arid and semi-arid parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and some parts of southern India.

It is not only known for its nutritious value, but also for its cultural significance among the local communities in Rajasthan.

One of the protesters, Rajveer Bishnoi, said that in 1730, 363 people led by Amrita Devi had sacrificed their lives to protect these trees.

"We are prepared to repeat that history if required," he said, demanding a strict law to protect Khejri trees.

On Friday, a large number of men and women participated in the protest.

A delegation led by Minister KK Bishnoi met the protestors and assured them that legislation would be enacted.

He requested the protestors to call off the protest, and later, the chief minister also announced that a law would be announced.

While the indefinite fast was called off late at night, the protest has been continuing.

"The Mahapadav is continuing, and the movement will not stop until a law is passed," he said.

During the indefinite fast, the number of protesters had risen to 537, and several of them were shifted to hospitals after falling ill.

Another protester, Ramgopal Bishnoi, said that Khejri trees were still being cut and demanded a complete ban across Rajasthan.

Members of the Bishnoi community have also started a symbolic protest in Jalore district on Friday.