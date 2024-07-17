Protests across Jammu region against recent killings, demand launch of 'Operation All Out'

Jammu, Jul 17 (PTI) Several parts of the Jammu region witnessed protests on Wednesday following the killing of four Army personnel in an encounter with the terrorists in Doda district and demanded the launch of 'Operation All Out' for a robust government response.

Led by Rashtriya Bajrang Dal chief Rakesh Kumar, the activists rallied against the killings and Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism in the region. They burned effigies and chanted slogans condemning Pakistan.

"We strongly condemn this cowardly act. The government must launch 'Operation All Out' to eliminate foreign mercenaries targeting army personnel and civilians," Kumar told reporters here.

The encounter, which began on Monday evening, marked the third major clash between the security forces and terrorists in the forests of Doda district in the past three weeks. Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay lost their lives in the encounter.

In Samba and Rajouri districts, the Congress and Youth Congress units respectively staged anti-Pakistan protests, urging the government to initiate decisive anti-terrorism operations and restore confidence among the local population. They also demanded assurances for the safety of minorities in the Valley.

In Doda and Bhaderwah, the traders and civil society members also held similar protests, burning effigies of Pakistan and calling for 'Operation All Out' against terrorism.

They also advocated for equipping village defence groups with modern weapons to protect remote hamlets in the Jammu hills.

Expressing their discontent, the workers from Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal protested the Doda terror attack, lamenting security breaches reminiscent of the 1990s.

They urged the government to take stringent action against Over Ground Workers (OGWs) involved in facilitating terrorist activities. PTI AB AS AS