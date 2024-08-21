Protests, adjournments, suspensions mar MCD House proceedings

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Multiple adjournments, heavy sloganeering and suspension of four BJP councillors during a high-voltage drama were seen in the MCD House which was thrown into chaos soon after proceedings began on Wednesday.

As pandemonium prevailed inside, Bhalswa residents who had been served notices to vacate their houses to carry out a demolition drive held a protest outside the MCD House against the civic body's move.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi passed several proposals and postponed others amid the din. Among the proposals approved was a private member bill to covert Bhalswa Dairy colony into a residential colony.

The House proceedings commenced late and were adjourned thrice for up to 15 and 30 minutes each due to unrelenting protests by the opposition councillors.

BJP and Congress members stormed into the well of the House protesting against the mayor for "arriving late" and causing a delay in the proceedings.

Heavy sloganeering ensued in the House after Oberoi arrived and the meeting was adjourned soon after for 15 minutes.

Opposition councillors raised slogans against Oberoi and the AAP-led MCD. Many stood on their benches and were heard raising slogans like "Mayor Hai Hai" and "Corrupt Mayor Shame On You", and demanded her resignation.

The House was adjourned for a second time for 30 minutes as the protest continued.

The mayor suspended BJP councillors Pankaj Luthra from Jhilmil ward, Gajendra Singh Daral from Mundka and Amit Nagpal from Pitampura, and Ravinder Negi from Vinod Nagar for allegedly causing a ruckus in the House and stalling proceedings.

The meeting began more than 50 minutes after its scheduled time at 2 pm and was adjourned at 2.55 pm for 15 minutes due to the protests.

Before the commencement of the meeting, BJP councillors held a protest outside the meeting hall. They raised slogans over several issues, including the pending appointment of a Dalit mayor to the MCD, delay in clearing garbage, waterlogging and the standing committee's formation.

A group of women from Bhalswa dairy colony, which has come under MCD's radar due to illegal construction and encroachment by the residents, protested outside the MCD office against its scheduled demolition drive following a court order.

Protests were also witnessed after the House was adjourned till the next meeting.

There was heavy deployment of police personnel at the civic body office. PTI SJJ RT