Protests against KSEB for disconnecting power to house of man accused of assaulting Board officials

Kozhikode, Jul 7 (PTI) The Kerala State Electricity Board courted controversy after it has decided to disconnect power to the house of a Youth Congress leader who had earlier allegedly vandalised an office of the board at Thiruvambady near here.

The electricity board had on Saturday disconnected power connection to the house of U C Ajmal, a Youth Congress worker, for allegedly assaulting an assistant engineer of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and vandalising its Thiruvambady office.

According to the KSEB, its lineman and helper were assaulted by Ajmal on Friday when they went to his house to reconnect the power supply which was earlier disconnected for not paying the bill.

The KSEB later filed a police complaint in this regard and irked by this, Ajmal on Saturday allegedly poured drainage water on the officials and vandalised the office.

Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty had on Saturday shared the images of the vandalised office on social media and claimed that the KSEB suffered a loss of Rs three lakh.

Krishnankutty had also informed that KSEBL CMD Biju Prabhakar has issued directions to disconnect the power connection to the accused house involved in the attack.

However, the decision of the KSEB to disconnect the power has not gone down well with the locals and the Youth Congress have announced a protest march on Sunday to the KSEB office.

"The power connection is in the name of his father. If Ajmal had done some criminal act of vandalising the office and all, they can file a complaint with the police. A complaint was filed and the police have arrested him. Why would the KSEB disconnect the power and punish the family members," a local resident was seen telling a TV channel.

Another resident has approached the state Human Rights Commission which has sought an explanation within seven days from the Board in this regard.

The Thiruvambady police had arrested Ajmal and his brother U C Shanshad, for allegedly assaulting an assistant engineer of the KSEB on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ajmal’s parents Razak and Mariam had yesterday staged a protest in front of the KSEB office and also filed a police complaint today alleging that the KSEB officials abused them.

Krishnankutty on Sunday told the media that the power connection will be restored only after the family members or the police give an assurance that the KSEB officials will not be attacked again.

"This is not the first instance. The life of the KSEB officials are also important," Krishnankutty said.

Meanwhile, news reports have come out suggesting that the family had earlier also created numerous issues in connection with the non-payment of the bills and the KSEB have released its requests to the police seeking protection to disconnect the power in 2022. PTI RRT RRT SS