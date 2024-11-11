Protests against land acquisition for 'pharma village' in Telangana turns violent

Hyderabad, Nov 11 (PTI) Tension flared up in a village in Telangana's Vikarabad district on Monday after some villagers protesting the acquisition of their lands for a proposed 'pharma village' allegedly attacked the vehicles of the district authorities.

The incident occurred in Lagacharla village during a public hearing on the proposed 'pharma village'.

Television visuals showed a group of locals raising slogans and arguing with District Collector Prateek Jain and other officials over the land acquisition issue.

The Collector was surrounded by protesters but managed to board a vehicle.

The crowd chased the officials' vehicles, pelting it with stones, and damaging the windows.

The proposed 'pharma village' involves setting up pharmaceutical units in the area. PTI VVK GDK SSK VVK SSK ROH