Protests against Waqf (Amendment) Act driven by vested interests: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Apr 15 (PTI) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday accused AIMIM and others protesting against the Waqf (Amendment) Act of attempting to mislead the public and claimed that those who looted the Waqf properties for decades are now opposing reforms aimed at welfare.

Reddy alleged that the AIMIM and Congress were running a "false campaign" against the NDA government and the BJP over the issue.

Responding to a query about the protest proposed to be organised here on April 19 by AIMIM and All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), he said the Waqf board was supposed to help poor Muslims, but it was "used by Majlis (AIMIM) people and big Muslim land grabbers".

"The same mafia which looted waqf board land for so many years are protesting now. I want to appeal to the Muslim community. Poor Muslims have not received any benefit from the Waqf till today. We would like to assure you on behalf of the Modi government. In the days to come, we will make sure every rupee is accounted for..." he told PTI here.

The Union Minister claimed that the Modi government's amendments made to the Waqf legislation were aimed at developing the Waqf properties and protecting them from encroachment.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had announced that the AIMPLB will hold a protest meeting against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Hyderabad on April 19.

The meeting will be held at Darussalam (AIMIM's headquarters here) under the leadership of AIMPLB president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani from 7 PM to 10 PM.

In an informal interaction with reporters earlier, Kishan Reddy, also president of BJP in Telangana, said the BJP would reach out to the Muslim community over the Waqf amendment act.

A preparatory meeting would be held here April 17 on the outreach programme, he said.

Asked about reports that his name was being considered for the post of BJP national president, he denied it. PTI SJR SJR ROH