Protests against Waqf (Amendment) Act will continue till it is withdrawn: Owaisi

Hyderabad, Apr 19 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act would continue till it is withdrawn.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMIPLB) at Darussalam, the AIMIM headquarters here, he said protests against the Act would continue, similar to the agitation against the now-scrapped farm laws.

"You (PM Narendra Modi) will have to take back this law. The way our farmer brothers have shown the path, we will continue to agitate the same way. Until the law is withdrawn, there will be peaceful protest in the country," he said.

"Are you (gathering) ready for a long-drawn democratic battle? If you are ready, promise yourself that we will continue to protest till this black law is not withdrawn and we will not step back," he said.

AIMPLB president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rehmani and several others addressed the gathering. PTI SJR VVK SJR KH