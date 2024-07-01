Protests at Deekshabhoomi monument in Nagpur against construction of underground parking

Nagpur, Jul 1 (PTI) Several followers of B R Ambedkar on Monday staged demonstrations at Deekshabhoomi monument in Nagpur against the construction of an underground parking facility on its premises and tried to dismantle the infrastructure.

Commissioner of Police Ravindra Singhal said the situation is under control.

Amid protests, the Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti stayed the construction activity at the site considering the sentiments of people, a Samiti member said.

Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers, mainly Dalits, at Deekshabhoomi on October 14, 1956.

The protesters claimed that the ongoing construction of the underground parking may cause structural damage to the Deekshabhoomi monument.

Construction of the underground parking is part of a project undertaken by the Maharashtra government for sprucing up the Deekshabhoomi monument.