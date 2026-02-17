Protests at govt hospital in Thiruvananthapuram after baby dies during childbirth

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 17 (PTI) Congress, BJP and SDPI activists protested at the Nedumangad district hospital here on Tuesday evening against the death of a baby during childbirth, police said.

Police said that a case of unnatural death under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was registered after receiving intimation of the newborn's death.

No complaint has been yet from the family, who belong to a tribal community, it added.

State Health Minister Veena George, in a statement, said that the Director of the Health Department has been directed to immediately conduct an investigation and take strong action on the complaint that a baby died during childbirth at the Nedumangad district hospital.

The family, meanwhile, told reporters that they were informed that if the baby was not born by noon, a caesarean would be carried out.

"However, the concerned doctor did not do anything till 2 pm and after that they hurriedly took the pregnant woman for a caesarean. Then they told us more blood is required and sometime after that they said that the baby is dead.

"Had they performed the caesarean earlier, the baby would have survived," the family members claimed.

Activists of the Congress, BJP and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) protested outside the hospital demanding action against the concerned doctor. PTI HMP KH