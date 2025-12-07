Protests at Tezpur University sign of new Assam: Gaurav

Tezpur, Dec 7 (PTI) Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday lauded the student-led agitation at Tezpur University as a symbol of "new Assam".

Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha and chief of the party in the state, criticised the government for its handling of the unrest, which started in mid-September following the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

"It is disappointing to see the manner in which Tezpur University is being tackled by the government. At the same time, I am proud of the manner in which the students and faculty of Tezpur University have conducted themselves. Firm, unbending and dignified," Gogoi said in a series of posts on X.

Referring to the celebrated statement of Garg, the MP described the prolonged protests as the "Kanchenjunga spirit of new Assam".

Garg, a rebel singer, had popularly proclaimed that he had no religion-caste, and he was free and just a human.

"I don't have any caste, religion or God. I am free. I am the Kanchenjunga," he had said.

The situation in Tezpur University had been tense since mid-September, with students accusing VC Shambhu Nath Singh and varsity authorities of not showing due respect to Garg even as the state was mourning his death.

Gogoi said, "Tezpur University was given sanction by an Act of Parliament in 1994. Its genesis lies in the student-led movement in Assam in the late 80s." "Today, we see the power of Gen Z again. The students and faculty of Tezpur University stand tall like #kanchanjunga. Late Zubeen Da would be proud of you. We are Assam. This is #NatunAxom," he added.

Agitators at Tezpur University on Sunday vowed to continue the complete shutdown, which started on November 29, till a formal communication from the Centre regarding the VC's removal is received. PTI TR TR SOM