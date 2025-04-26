Protests, bandh in many parts of Madhya Pradesh against Pahalgam terrorist attack

Bhopal, Apr 26 (PTI) Protests were staged and a bandh was observed in Bhopal, Indore and many other cities and towns of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday against the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shops and markets remained closed in many parts of Bhopal including the Muslim-dominated areas in the Old City for half a day following a bandh call given by some organisations.

Wholesale grocery markets in the Old City remained closed till 2 pm.

Members of the Dayanidhi Social Organization paid homage to the victims of the April 22 massacre, in which 26 persons were killed, by observing a two-minute silence while condemning the attack.

In Indore, a bandh call given by the opposition Congress evoked minimal response.

Shops and business remained closed in Balaghat, Raisen, Ratlam and some other districts. Protests were held in many places in Naxal-affected Balaghat and a complete shut-down was observed, witnesses said.

In Chhatarpur, the bandh call evoked a near-total response with markets remaining closed for the better part of the day. A protest was staged at the Gandhi Chowk Bazaar, and a two-minute silence was observed in the memory of the victims. The protesters subsequently submitted a memorandum addressed to the President to the district collector, seeking tough action against the terrorists.

Emergency medical services were exempted from the shutdown.

An effigy representing terrorism was burnt at Chhavani Naka Chowk in Agar Malwa district where anti-Pakistan slogans were also shouted. The protest was led by the Bharat Raksha Manch and Rashtriya Hindu Parishad.

In Raisen, traders and members of Hindu organisations shouted slogans condemning the attack and submitted a memorandum to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mukesh Singh, addressed to the President, seeking strict action against the perpetrators.

In Sailana town of Ratlam, an effigy of terrorism was burnt. A bandh was observed in the town for the better part of the day.

The shutdown in Varla and Balwadi in Barwani district, called by the Sarva Dharm Samaj, evoked a near-total response.

In Ashoknagar district's Shadhora area, people set afire an effigy of terrorism and shouted anti-Pakistan slogans. PTI CORS HWP LAL KRK