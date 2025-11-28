Protests by Congress and BJP MLAs mark third day of Himachal Assembly's Winter Session

Dharamshala (HP), Nov 28 (PTI) Parallel protests by both the ruling Congress and opposition BJP marked the third day of the Winter Session of Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday in Tapovan Vidhan Sabha complex in Dharamshala.

Members of both parties raised slogans against each other, creating a charged atmosphere even before the House was convened.

The Congress Legislature Party staged a protest demanding the release of the Rs 1,500-crore special package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state on September 9.

The Congress MLAs alleged that despite Himachal Pradesh battling severe disaster-related losses, the Centre has not released the promised amount even after more than two months and accused the Union government of adopting a "step-motherly" attitude towards the state.

Meanwhile, the BJP MLAs organised a protest accusing the Sukhu-led Congress government of being "anti-employee." The BJP legislators held placards in their hands and alleged that the state government had "failed" to clear medical reimbursement bills, arrears, leave encashment, gratuity, DA, and pension payments.

Criticising the Congress government, Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur said that despite taking "record debt," it had failed to provide financial benefits to employees and pensioners. He asserted that the state would eventually receive the package announced by the prime minister.

The confrontation between the two parties outside the Assembly echoed inside the House. Sloganeering by the opposition before the Question Hour forced the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings for ten minutes.

Taking notice of the BJP and the Congress both staging demonstrations in the Vidhan Sabha complex simultaneously, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said that before staging protest on any issue, prior information has to be given to the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat.

The Vidhan Sabha Secretariat would allot equal time for protest to both parties to avoid any tense situation, he added. PTI COR BPL MNK MNK