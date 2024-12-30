Protests continue in Rajasthan over abolition of nine districts

Jaipur, Dec 30 (PTI) Protests against the abolition of nine newly-created districts in Rajasthan spilled into Monday, with the opposition Congress and other organisations warning the government that the agitations would continue till the districts were restored.

The state government on December 28 decided to abolish nine of the 17 districts created by the previous Congress dispensation, saying they were neither practical nor in public interest.

Three new divisions were also dissolved in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. The state will now have seven divisions and 41 districts.

In response, a 'mahapadav (massive sit-in)' was held outside the Sanchore collectorate under the leadership of former minister Sukhram Vishnoi.

Markets were closed on the call of the Vyapar Mandal.

In Shahpura, several organisations held protests against the government's decision and submitted a memorandum to the subdivisional officer for the district's restoration.

In Anupgarh, organisations opposing the district's abolition held a meeting outside the collectorate.

In Neem Ka Thana, a group led by local MLA Suresh Modi submitted a memorandum demanding the district's restoration to the collector.

Modi said, "We have demanded from Chief Minister Sharma that, keeping in mind the sentiments of the people of Neem Ka Thane district, the order to abolish the district should be withdrawn." Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot has called the decision to abolish the nine districts "unfortunate".

He said on Sunday that the decision was not taken in the interest of Rajasthan.

Madhya Pradesh is a smaller state compared to Rajasthan but has 53 districts while Rajasthan only has 41, he had said.

The nine Rajasthan districts abolished are Anupgarh, Dudu, Gangapur City, Jaipur Rural, Jodhpur Rural, Kekri, Neem Ka Thana, Sanchore and Shahpura. PTI AG SZM SZM