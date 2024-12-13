Protests disrupt road traffic after carcasses of cows found near Mathura

Mathura, Dec 13 (PTI) Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Mathura-Vrindavan Road, blocking traffic for hours after over three dozen cow carcasses were found here on Friday.

The carcasses were found in a forested area behind the PMV Polytechnic College, according to police.

Officials said the roadblock caused significant inconvenience to local residents, schoolchildren and pilgrims, leading to heavy traffic congestion. Despite the repeated appeals of the police, the protesters refused to disperse, forcing them to use mild force to clear the road.

District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh confirmed the incident.

"We found some cow remains in a forested area near Dhauhera village behind the PMV campus. It is likely they were discarded by cattle owners or nearby gaushalas (cow shelters). The matter is being investigated and strict action will be taken against those found guilty," he said.

Protesting on the site, Bharat Gautam, the district president of the Gau Raksha Samiti, alleged, "Illegal cow slaughter and unethical trade are being carried out in this area due to the negligence of police and administrative officials. Some gaushala operators are dumping carcasses here after removing cowhide, which is unacceptable." The protesters demanded strict action against those responsible and accused authorities of turning a blind eye to the problem. The situation escalated to the point that District Magistrate Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey had to intervene.

DM Singh said, "Given the heavy influx of pilgrims during weekends in this region, such disruptions cause unnecessary chaos. Despite efforts to reason with the protesters, we had to resort to force when they refused to clear the road." The cow carcasses were eventually removed and municipal authorities were instructed to handle the remains respectfully. The administration also assured the protesters of an investigation into gaushalas in the area.

Officials said the police detained four people for blocking the road and causing a public disturbance but no formal case had been registered as of late Friday night. PTI COR KIS KSS KSS