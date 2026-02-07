Protests erupt after severed cow remains found in UP village

Saharanpur (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) Tension prevailed in Saharanpur district on Saturday after severed remains of a cow were found in a village orchard, triggering protests by Hindu organisations and cow protection groups, police said.

Angry protesters gathered in large numbers at the spot under the Qutub Sher area and raised slogans against the administration. They later blocked the Sarsawa-Ambala highway by placing the cow remains on the road, leading to long queues of vehicles on both sides, the police said.

On receiving information, Circle Officer (First) Amit Srivastava, SP City Vyom Bindal and police personnel from around 10 police stations rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Speaking to PTI, Srivastava said the protesters were demanding strict action against those involved in alleged cow slaughter.

He said they were assured that the culprits would not be spared, following which the highway blockade was lifted.

Srivastava said an FIR has been registered and also appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours. PTI COR CDN APL APL