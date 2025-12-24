Protest against Bangladesh in Howrah

Kolkata: Members of a pro-Hindu organisation held demonstrations at several land ports along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal on Wednesday over the killing of a man belonging to the minority community in the neighbouring country.

Scuffles also broke out between police personnel and BJP supporters during a protest in Howrah district.

Trouble started after the police stopped a procession by the saffron party before it could reach Howrah Bridge, triggering heated arguments between protesters and security personnel.

"We will not let anyone hamper normal life and cause trouble to commuters in the garb of protest. We will act in accordance with the law to thwart any attempts to create trouble," a senior officer of Howrah Police told PTI.

As police prevented the march from proceeding, protesters squatted on the road and attempted to break through barricades, leading to scuffles.

The police alleged that the demonstrators turned aggressive, forcing security personnel to take action to disperse them.

Members of the Sanatani Aikya Parishad staged demonstrations at Petrapole and Ghojadanga land ports in North 24 Parganas district, Manoharpur Muchia in Malda, and Changrabandha in Cooch Behar district, alleging atrocities on Hindus in the neighbouring country.

In North 24 Parganas, BJP MLA Ashok Kirtania led a procession from Jayantipur Bazar towards the Petrapole border.

The protesters were stopped near the zero point by the Border Security Force, which erected barricades to prevent them from proceeding further. The demonstrators raised slogans and expressed strong resentment against the Md Yunus-led administration in Bangladesh.

During the march, Kirtania said border trade must remain suspended to “teach a lesson” to the Bangladesh administration until the safety and rights of minorities are ensured in the neighbouring country.

Similar protests were reported at the Ghojadanga border land port.

However, Petrapole Clearing Agents’ Association member Kartik Chakraborty said trade operations were not affected as the protests remained confined to the roads and the trade area was secured by the BSF.

At the Manoharpur border in Malda, members of the Hindu community staged a symbolic protest, playing traditional musical instruments such as 'khol' and 'kartal'.

Protesters said they would continue their agitations, and alleged that the West Bengal Police used force and “tortured” men and women participating in the protests.

On December 18, Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Baluka in Bangladesh's Mymensingh.

Since Monday, several protest marches have been held by the Hindu community and the BJP in Kolkata and in several districts in West Bengal.

Hundreds of people attempted to march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on Tuesday in protest over the attack on minorities in the neighbouring country, but were stopped by the police midway, leading to a clash that left several injured.

The rally had started from Sealdah and was proceeding towards the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission's office, but was stopped by police in the Beckbagan area.

As they tried to breach the barricades, police baton-charged the rallyists.