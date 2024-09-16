Protests erupt at IP University after student suicide following expulsion; hostel warden removed

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Protests erupted at the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University on Monday after following the suicide of a 25-year-old student who was recently expelled by the university administration.

Gautam Kumar, a first-year MBA student, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of his hostel building on Sunday.

He was a native of Vaishali in Bihar and was enrolled at the IP University main campus in Dwarka Sector-16, Southwest Delhi.

He was expelled for allegedly consuming alcohol and narcotic substances in his hostel room along with five other students.

Amid the protests, the university administration has 'relieved' hostel warden Rakesh Kumar of his duties, IP University registrar Kamal Pathak told PTI.

Hundreds of students gathered outside the Vice-Chancellor's office, holding a sit-in to demand justice for the deceased.

They carried posters reading "Justice for Gautam" and "Don't Let the Suicide Note Disappear" and chanted slogans calling for accountability from the university.

Protesters also demanded the resignation of Rakesh Kumar, accusing him of expelling the students without conducting a proper investigation.

As per the expulsion order dated September 14, Gautam and five other students were removed from hostel residency for consuming alcohol and narcotic substances. The order prohibited them from entering the hostel premises and directed them to vacate their rooms by 2 pm on September 15.

Police teams were stationed outside the Vice-Chancellor's office and university officials were seen attempting to de-escalate the situation.

According to students, he was distressed after being expelled following a birthday party celebration in the hostel. PTI SJJ OZ OZ