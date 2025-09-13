Protests erupt in Wayanad after Congress leader’s daughter-in-law attempts suicide

Wayanad, Sep 13 (PTI) Protests broke out here on Saturday after the daughter-in-law of late Congress leader N M Vijayan allegedly attempted suicide, accusing the party of "failing" to provide the promised financial aid following his alleged suicide last year.

Earlier in the day, Padmaja told reporters that despite assurances, no meaningful assistance had reached the family, which has debts of over Rs 2 crore caused by Vijayan for party activities. Less than Rs 20 lakh has been settled so far, she said.

Vijayan’s son Jijesh also had died in the tragic incident.

By evening, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists marched to the office of Kalpetta MLA T Siddique, raising slogans before being stopped by police.

Police then asked the MLA’s staff to shut the office as a precaution against any damage.

In response, Congress workers led by Siddique staged a counter-protest march in Kalpetta town, alleging that the DYFI protest damaged his office. He said that the attack on his office was carried out with police support. PTI TBA TBA ROH