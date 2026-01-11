Protests greet expelled Cong MLA Mamkootathil at hospital in Kerala

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Jan 11 (PTI) Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who was arrested in connection with a sexual assault case, faced protests by the activists of DYFI and Yuva Morcha at a government hospital on Sunday when he was taken there for medical examination.

The Palakkad legislator was taken to the hospital after being questioned for several hours at a police camp in the district.

As the police vehicle arrived at the hospital premises, a large number of volunteers of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Yuva Morcha, the youth wings of the CPI (M) and the BJP respectively, rushed towards it raising slogans.

Police had a tough time opening the doors of the vehicle and escorting the MLA to the hospital as protesters gathered around the vehicle, waved their flags and demanded stern action against Mamkootathil.

Police personnel used force to disperse the protesters and escort Mankootathil into the hospital amid heavy security.

Rahul Mamkootathil was arrested in connection with a sexual assault case in the small hours of Sunday and later shifted to a police camp here, officials said.

According to police, a third sexual assault case was recently registered against the Palakkad MLA following a complaint filed by a native of Pathanamthitta district.

The victim, who is currently in Canada, gave her statement to the police via video conference.

According to sources, the complainant is a married woman who became acquainted with Mamkootathil following issues in her marital life.

She told the police that Mamkootathil allegedly raped her after promising to marry her.

When she became pregnant, Mamkootathil allegedly refused to take responsibility and threatened her to undergo an abortion, police said.

After the preliminary interrogation, his arrest was recorded. He would be produced before the court later, they said The Kerala High Court had earlier granted interim protection from arrest to Mamkootathil in the first case, which relates to allegations of rape and forcing a woman to undergo an abortion.

In the second case, a sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram had granted him anticipatory bail.

Following the allegations, the Congress expelled Mamkootathil from the party.

Mamkootathil successfully contested the by-election from Palakkad last year after Congress leader Shafi Parampil, who had earlier represented the constituency, won the Lok Sabha by-poll from Vadakara in Kozhikode district. PTI LGK ROH