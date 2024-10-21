Protests held in Kashmir against civilian killings in Ganderbal terror attack

Srinagar, Oct 21 (PTI) Protests were held at several places in Kashmir on Monday against the killing of seven persons in a terrorist attack in Ganderbal district, officials said.

A candlelight vigil was also held at Pulwama as a tribute to the seven victims - one local doctor and six non-local labourers -- of the terror attacks at Gagangir in Ganderbal district on Sunday night, the officials said.

The biggest protest march was held at Pulwama where youth held placards demanding an end to the bloodshed of innocent people. They also demanded justice for the victims of the terror attack.

The protestors were carrying a huge banner which read 'Pulwama Stands Against Terrorism'.

A similar protest was also held at Ghanta Ghar in Kulgam town. PTI MIJ HIG HIG