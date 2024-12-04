Protests held in several cities of MP against attack on Bangladesh Hindus

Bhopal/Indore, Dec 4 (PTI) Protests against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh continued on the second consecutive day in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday with marches being organised in various cities amid the chanting of "Ek Rahenge to Safe Rahenge" slogans.

In some places, BJP leaders and ministers also participated in demonstrations, while commercial establishments and markets remained closed for half a day in solidarity in Bhopal, Indore, and other cities and towns.

The minority Hindu community in Muslim-majority Bangladesh has reportedly faced more than 200 attacks in 50-odd districts after Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government fell on August 5.

Apart from the common people, BJP leaders and ministers took out a protest march from Bhadbhada square to Roshanpura in Bhopal.

State BJP president VD Sharma, Ministers Krishna Gaur and Vishvas Sarang, MLAs Rameshwar Sharma and Bhagwandas Sabnani participated in this march.

Slogans like "Jaat-Paat Ki Karo Vidai, Hum Sab Hindu Bhai-Bhai" and "Ek Rahenge to Safe Rahenge" were raised. The protesters held placards criticising atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

BJP MLA from Bhopal Huzur seat, Rameshwar Sharma, said 'Sakal Hindu Samaj' is pained by atrocities committed on Hindus, the demolition and arson of temples, Gurudwaras, and Buddha shrines.

"Hindu government employees in Bangladesh are being forced to resign at the sword point. We want to tell the protectors of humanity to make the Army and government of Bangladesh understand. Do not shed the blood of humanity," Sharma said.

Responding to an appeal by some Hindu organisations, thousands of people gathered in Indore's Lalbagh area before marching towards the district collector's office.

A large number of women, religious leaders, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers also participated.

The protesters handed over a memorandum, addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, to Indore District Collector Ashish Singh.

The memorandum submitted on behalf of "Sakal Hindu Samaj", mainly demanded that the Indian government put "pressure" on Bangladesh to ensure the safety and religious freedom of Hindus and other minority communities.

Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, BJP MLA Usha Thakur and other party leaders also participated in the protest.

"If they (Bangladeshi citizens) do not follow the Constitution of their country and do not want to live like humans, then neither should we (India) do business with such people, nor should we participate in sports competitions with them," Thakur said.

India has been continuously expressing concern over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.

Similar protests were also organised in Damoh, Ujjain, Agar Malwa, Jabalpur, Maihar, Sidhi, Shajapur and several other district headquarters and memorandums addressed to the President were submitted to the local administration.

Protests were organised in various cities and towns in MP on Tuesday as well. PTI ADU HWP GK NSK