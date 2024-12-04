Protests held in UP over violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

Lucknow, Dec 4 (PTI) Protests erupted across several districts of Uttar Pradesh like Budaun, Bareilly, Deoria and Pilibhit on Wednesday as Hindu organisations demonstrated against alleged violence targeting the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh.

Demonstrators called for immediate action to ensure the safety of minorities in Bangladesh and submitted memorandums to local authorities addressed to President Droupadi Murmu.

Similar protests were witnessed in some other parts of the state, including Aligarh, Ayodhya, Banda, Chitrakoot, and Etah, on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, in western UP's Budaun, Hindu organisations under the banner of the 'Human Rights Awareness Forum' held a massive demonstration at the Budaun Club. Protesters shouted slogans against the Bangladeshi government and handed a memorandum to the city magistrate, demanding an end to atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Addressing the gathering, Mahamandaleshwar Prakashanand Maharaj said, "If the violence does not stop, the saint community will take up arms. We are ready to act to protect the dharma, even if it means resorting to violence for the right cause." In Hathras, protests were organised under the banner of the 'Bharat Hindu Chetna Manch' at the Dauji Mela Pandal, where participants demanded that the central government take decisive measures to prevent the "genocide" of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Protesters held placards with messages such as "Save Hindu temples in Bangladesh" and "We want justice." They warned that if the violence continued, Hindu communities might form human chains and march to Bangladesh to support their brethren.

In eastern UP's Deoria, the Hindu Raksha Sangharsh Samiti staged a large protest at the Town Hall, attended by BJP officials, RSS members, and locals. Participants carried saffron flags and marched to the collectorate, shouting slogans against the Bangladeshi government.

RSS' Goraksh Province campaigner Ramesh said, "India was the reason behind Bangladesh's creation. Let it not be forced to be the cause of its destruction." Protests were also reported in Pilibhit, where Barkhera MLA Swami Prawaktanand joined the demonstrations. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "Save Hindus, Save Temples. Participated in a huge demonstration at the Rama College Ground, Pilibhit, against the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh." In Bareilly, thousands gathered at the Bareilly College ground, where the RSS, VHP, and BJP leaders joined forces with Hindu saints and women to demand international action against Bangladesh.

Community leaders expressed outrage over the violence, with one speaker recalling how Hindu organisations, including ISKCON, had supported Bangladeshis during times of need.

"Despite this, the majority there is persecuting minority communities," a community leader said.

Protesters across districts raised concerns over reports of temple desecrations, sexual violence against women, and alleged attacks on saints in Bangladesh.

Many demanded the release of Swami Chinmayananda Das, who was reportedly detained in Bangladesh.

Trade and community organisations in Bareilly, including the Uttar Pradesh Industry Trade Board and International Vaishya Federation, extended their support to the protests, amplifying calls for justice.

In Ballia, the Hindu Raksha Sangharsh Samiti staged a rally on Tuesday, protesting against the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. Protesters marched through key city routes and submitted a memorandum to District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Lakshkar.

Prominent participants included BJP MLA Ketki Singh, who said, "Hindus haven’t worn bangles. If someone thinks they can intimidate us with bricks and stones, let them try—Hindus will respond." Singh criticised the opposition's "silence", saying, "They cry for one community but ignore the atrocities on Hindus in Kashmir, Karnataka, and Bangladesh." PTI COR KIS MNK MNK