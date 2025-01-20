Protests in Amravati against two minor girls being sexually assaulted in Daryapur

Amravati, Jan 20 (PTI) Protests were held in several parts of Maharashtra's Amravati on Monday against two sexual assault cases in Daryapur in the district in the past one week.

Advertisment

On January 16, a 3-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Yevdha village in Daryapur allegedly by 65-year-old Prakash Pundkar, who has been arrested, a police official said.

On January 19, a 9-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Daryapur by a 13-year-old boy, who has been sent to a juvenile home, the official added.

Shops were closed in Daryapur during the day and protesters submitted a memorandum to the sub divisional magistrate.

Advertisment

Those who took part in the protests included members of social outfits and functionaries of all major political parties.

On January 18, several outfits had protested in Yevdha. PTI COR CLS BNM