Protests in Bihar's Bhagalpur after idols found vandalised in temple

Bhagalpur (Bihar): People staged protests in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Sunday after idols in a temple were found vandalised, police said.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident in Sanhaula police station area.

Security forces staged a flag march in the area as people staged protests and burnt tyres on the roads.

"The incident took place at a temple near a pond in Sanhaula police station area last night where idols of different deities were vandalised by some unidentified persons. The matter was brought to the notice of the local police station," a statement issued by the district police on Sunday said.

A case has been registered and police arrested a suspect in connection with the incident, it said.

A large number of people gathered outside Sanhaula police station in the morning to lodge protest against the incident.

Locals also blocked roads and burnt tyres to vent their anger.

"The situation is completely under control and a flag march was staged by the security personnel in the locality. We request people not to pay attention to rumours," the statement added.