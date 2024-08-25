Protests in different parts of Assam against gang rape of 14-year-old girl

Guwahati, Aug 25 (PTI) People hit the streets in different parts of Assam on Sunday, protesting the alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon district and demanding exemplary punishment for the culprits.

The girl was allegedly raped by three persons, who came on a motorcycle and surrounded her while she was returning home from tuition on her bicycle in Dhing on Thursday evening.

At Dhing, shops and business establishments reopened today after two days of spontaneous closures to protest against the crime.

A march was held in the area demanding the arrest of the remaining culprits and exemplary punishment for them.

The prime accused, who was arrested on Friday, in the rape case allegedly escaped from custody, jumped into a pond and died on Saturday morning, police said.

The other two accused are still absconding and search was continuing for them.

"We want the culprits to be arrested soon and they should be given exemplary punishment. This is a shameful incident for our area," Farida Begum, one of the protesters, said.

A protest rally was also organised at Gossaigaon in the Kokrajhar district. Demonstrations took place in Sivasagar as well with agitators demanding stringent punishment for those behind the crime. PTI TR TR SOM